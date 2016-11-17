Thuraya XT Pro Dual Satellite Phone with Dual Mode & Dual SIM Launched

Thuraya is the well-known company for designing a Satellite phones that have now come up with their new world’s first Dual Mode, Dual SIM phone which is so called Thuraya XT Pro Dual. It equipped with a more potent battery that can last up to 11 hours of talk time and standby time up to 100 hours. The Thuraya XT Pro Dual is a rugged design with Water resistant, Dust resistant and shockproof to withstand harsh environments.



It has two SIM card slots that communicate seamlessly in satellite and GSM mode with complete flexibility and choice. There is “Always On” function that helps to make or receive calls simultaneously on both different networks SAT and GSM. The Display delivers easy readability in direct sunlight; it doesn’t matter how bright the conditions are. The Glare resistant Gorilla glass on the top of the screen protects from scratch and helps in harsh conditions.

“The XT-PRO DUAL represents a significant advance in convergence. This is the world’s best satellite phone. Its dual SIM, dual mode capability delivers unprecedented flexibility, which opens up new levels of value to end users. Once again, Thuraya has delivered a dramatic step forward in satellite communications capability, driven by market demands” Said, Bilal Hamoui, Chief Commercial Officer, Thuraya

There is dedicated SOS button located on the side panel of the phone which contributes to use in times of distress and even when the phone is switched off, by a simply press and hold the SOS button for three seconds it starts the handset and triggers the emergency service call or SMS to any Pre-programmed number. It comes with an advanced navigation that offers GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo for the highest flexibility in all regions.

In GSM mode the phone supports 2G/3G bands frequency across the world. This phone is useful for those who travel a lot across the other countries where the GSM network is weak or not available. In more than 160 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia the Thuraya’s global satellite network provides stable, clear and uninterrupted communications.