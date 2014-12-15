Top 14 Thinnest Android Smart Phones from 4.75mm – Too Slim to Handle

Best of Android

Mobile phones have completely transferred into a smart phone device which can be used as a device to perform all of your digital needs with flexibility. From time to time specifications and hardware parts are improved to dual core, quad core processing. Other important thing is that apart from this improvements, the devices still maintains the same thickness.

Within this year we have seen many smart phones debut claiming the world’s thinnest smart phone but here we go through the slimmest smartphone in the Android platform and listed here are the few devices.

Vivo X5 Max – 4.75mm

vivo x5 max

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced the world’s slimmest phone X5 Max in China, on December 10th. At 4.75mm, the Vivo X5 Max dethrones the recently launched Oppo R5 as the world’s slimmest phone that measures 4.85mm thick.

The Vivo X5 Max features a 5.5-inch 1080p super AMOLED display screen which is also the world’s thinnest screen with a thickness of only 1.36mm. The handset is dual SIM, with one slot for a Micro-SIM card and another one for a nano-SIM card or TF card. The super-thin smartphone is also 4G LTE-capable.

The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. There’s 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 128GB.The Vivo X5 Max comes with a 5mp front-facing camera and a 13mp rear-facing camera with a Sony IMX214 sensor. Check Price on Amazon

OPPO R5 – 4.85mm

Oppo R5

Oppo shocked everyone with the announcement of its new Smart phone called as the Oppo R5. The device is mere 4.85mm thick, making it the thinnest or the slimmest smartphone ever made till date. Earlier the title of slimmest smartphone was held by two smartphones from Gionee, starting with Elife S5.5 and later was followed by Elife S5.1.

Oppo R5 will feature a 5.2 inch FHD display with 423 ppi and has stainless steel body with micro-arc frame that is hand polished. Under the steel body, we have a Snapdragon 615, Octa-core processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM. We have seen that these thin devices tend to heat up very soon, so Oppo has introduced a Cool Element technology that uses liquid metal like substance to cool the device. The device has a 13 MP rear facing camera accompanied with 5 MP camera on the front. There is also a 200 mAh battery and the device will run Android 4.4.4 KitKat with Colour OS v2.0 on top. The device is priced at $499 and will be going for sale in December. Check Price on Amazon

Gionee Elife S5.1 – 5.15mm

Gionee-Elife-S5.1

Gionee Elife S5.1 comes with a thickness of 5.15mm and was the thinnest Smart phone until today.  It also held the Guinness book of World record for being the thinnest Smart phone but it has been overwhelmed by Oppo R5 that has been unveiled today. Gionee Elife S5.5 was the first Smartphone that bought the thought of slim devices and also was successful with its classy design. Check Price on Amazon

Gionee Elife S5.1 will comes with a 4.8 inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 400 quad core processor with a clocking speed of 1.2 GHz. There is a 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory and supports 4G LTE connectivity. Battery on the device is at 2100 mAh and will be launched in the coming days.

Gionee Elife S5.5 – 5.5mm

Gionee-Elife-S5.52

A new addition to the list, and this sits right on the top with a thickness of 5.5mm, becoming the world’s thinnest smartphone from the company Gionee. The Gionee Elife S5.5 has a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display and a 1.7GHz Octa Core Processor. The phone did receive a Guiness World Record for the thickness and has been in the buzz for the design and the form factor.Check Price on Amazon

Vivo X3 – 5.57mm

Vivo X3

The Vivo X3 Smart Phone has broken all the records and has now come to the number 1 spot by offering a thickness of just 5.57mm which is amazing. The device does look like a music player and not a phone but well its a Android 4.1 based Phone. It comes with a HD Display of 5″ with a resolution of 1280 x 720p. The device comes with a price tag of $410 and is something which looks a value for money. Check Price on Amazon

Huawei Ascend P6 – 6.18mm

Huawei Ascend P6 Smart Phone
The Huawei Ascend P6 got launched this year at a decent price of $500 with the best feature of this being the thickness which is at just 6.18mm making this reach the top of the charts. It comes with a 1.5 Ghz Quad Core Processor, 2GB RAM and a 32Gb Internal Memory. Over all the other smart phones this one is recommended if you want to have a truly slim device. Check Price on Amazon

ZTE Athena – 6.2 mm

ZTE Athena teases the ultra-thin Android segment and this device easily beats Motorola Droid Razr, Oppo Finder and Huawei Ascend P1 S. ZTE Athena measure a thickness of 6.2 mm and it’s spotted with Kevlar back.

Going through the specifications of the ZTE Athena, this would be seen with 4.3 inches touchscreen display. Its powered with multi core Cortex A 15 processor and boast with 64 GB of internal memory storage capacity. This would see with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS.

Vivo X1 – 6.55mm

Vivo X1 SmartPhone

The Vivo X1 Android Smart Phone came with just 6.55 mm thickness which is quite thin to handle and yes thats the reason its being added in this list. The phone comes with a 4.7″ IPS Display with a 1.2 Ghz Cortex A9 Processor. With a good battery capacity of 2000 mAh its something which you should miss. Even though the device is hard to find for purchase out of China, its something which you should consider importing because of the $400 around price of this device.

Oppo Finder – 6.65 mm

Oppo Finder

Then we spotted Oppo Finder all the way from China which measures a thickness of 6.65 mm. This device is now available for pre order but for sale in China only. Going through the specifications of it, it includes 1.5 Ghz dual core processor with 1 GB of RAM and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich along with 4.3 inches Super AMOLED Plus display. This would be seen with 16 GB of the internal storage capacity. Oppo Finder is a high end smart phone and it comes from nowhere to challenge of slimmest Android smart phone.

Oppo Finder got the attention from international users as the world’s slimmest phone but their talks trended for certain days only as ZTE Athena. Check Price on Amazon

Huawei Ascend P1 – 6.68 mm

Huawei Ascend P1 S

Motorola Droid Razr enjoyed the success of the world’s slimmest Android smartphone for a considerable amount of time for almost 8 months as the Ascend P1 S debut by Huawei stating that the device would measure a thickness of 6.68 mm and takes down the crown as the world’s thinnest Android smartphone. This device was rushed for the Mobile World Congress 2012 launched in Spain this year and it still to be launched in several parts of the world.

Just when Huawei Ascend P1 S was announced in January 2012 at CES 2012 and still this device is not yet available with no confirmed dates. Still Huawei isn’t clear about this smart phone and the launch of it is gets delayed. Check Price on Amazon

Vivo X3L – 6.75 mm

Vivo X3L
The X3L is another slim beauty from Vivo, and this has got the thickness of 6.75 mm, making it the slimmest 4G smartphone in the market. The device is launched in China and it comes with the 5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM.

Motorola Droid Razr – 7.1 mm

The competition among the thinnest Android smartphone started when the Motorola released Droid Razr in competitor of Galaxy Nexus just a day before the launch. The Droid Razr got a critical success as the device was thinnest, slimmest and provided hand some of features but eventually both the devices here didn’t make any bigger impact. For most of the reasons Motorola Droid Razr is known for it slim design with thickness at 7.1 mm.
Motorola Droid Razr

When it debut, the device dethrones the previous title holder Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc by 1.6 mm which is a major consideration in terms of the design. However the run of Droid Razr didn’t last long as many other manufacturers have realized the design should be important criteria along with the hardware and the software design.

Motorola Droid Razr is with 4.3 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. The device measures dimensions of 130.7 x 68.9 x 7.1 mm and weights 127 grams. This is with dual core 1.2 GHz Cortex A9 processor and 8 mega pixel camera makes this smartphone best use of all the features.

Gionee Elife E6 – 7.9 mm

The Gionee Elife E6 Smart Phone which was launched on 3rd October in India has come up with some amazin hardware, consisting of a 5″ Retina Display, 13 Mp Camera and powered by a 1.5 Ghz Quad Core Processor. The device comes in a good looking unibody form factor with a strong built. The best part is that even though it comes with a 2Gb Ram and the mentioned specifications above, its priced at just around Rs 22000 [USD 400] which makes it a recommended to buy device.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc – 8.7 mm

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc when debut in January 2011 it was promoted as the world’s slimmest Android smartphone measuring the thickness 8.7 mm but at that time, thickness wasn’t an important part as the evolution from single core to dual core was on high, thus thickness got shadowed. But the Xperia ARC is the device which arose the needs the device to be slim enough even though the features are on high end.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc equipped with 4.2 inches LED backlit LCD display screen with Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon 1 GHz dual core processor and upgrade to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich available. Various other features like 8 mega pixel camera and others made this smartphone as the top end device.

So with each of these device we have learnt that the thinnest smart phone available is Motorola Droid Razr but several manufacturer have teased their product but their device is not yet available in the market. So Motorola Droid Razr is till the world’s slimmest smart phone available.

45 Comments

