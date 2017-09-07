News

Truecaller Application To roll out Number Scanner, Fast Track features

Last month, Leading communication app Truecaller unveiled an integration with video calling app Google Duo to provide users to make video calls via Trucaller application directly. Now, this company has announced an upcoming roll out two new features for its app this week, which are called as Number Scan and Fast Track Numbers. It is expected to be released on Android 8.45 in the next week.

Speaking of the feature set expansion Narayan Babu, Director of Product & Engineering at Truecaller said, “When you see an important phone number, you can directly pull it into your phone with Truecaller and use it, in seconds, to connect or make a payment. Also, during critical moments you can reach out to the right company, person or service with a single tap with Fast track numbers.”

The two new features will help to users to use application various purposes. The first feature is Number Scan which will let users scan a number directly from their business cards, websites, shop fronts or street signs, any other place. So, it means this new feature would be providing no need to enter all the details manually or store the number in the contacts lists.

Also, this feature would be helpful to scan numbers instead of QR codes. So, you can make a payment directly from the truecaller Pay via using app’s payment application. The other one which is Fast Track Number feature which will be available only in India and is integrated with toll-free emergency numbers to provide the services such as Fire, Medical care, Women`s Helpline and Roadside assistance. It also provides other essential categories to give accessibility without an internet connection.

