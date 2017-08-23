U.S Based Nuu Mobiles unveiled Four Smartphones in India, Pricing Starts From Rs. 9,999

U.S based handset maker Nuu Mobiles has unveiled four new devices in India which are called as Nuu X5, M3, Q626 and Q500. Earlier, this brand introduced their phones in the US, the UK, Indonesia, Jakarta, and other markets. Today, this company entered into the Indian Market for testing their luck in the smartphone business. Also, Many other brands are looking to come to the Indian Market like VOTO. Recently, Comio is a Chinese brand came to India and has recently launched coupled devices.



In the smartphone business is dominated by the few brands like Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi. However, The Nuu Mobiles are entered into the smartphone business and offered their smartphones in the budget-friendly category. The four devices would be equipped with a 4G LTE network and offer the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Pricing & Availability of these devices, the Nuu X5 is a flagship phone among these devices and gets a price tag of Rs. 15,999, the Nuu M3 is a mid-range phone cost at 12,499; the Nuu Q626 is also an affordable phone is priced at Rs. 12,999, and finally, the Nuu Q500 smartphone is the cheapest phone from in this four phones and offered a price at just Rs. 9,999.



Nuu X5 Key Specs:

5.5-inch FHD IPS Display

1920 x 1080 pixels Resolution

Octa-core Processor.

MediaTek MT6750T SoC

Mali T860 Graphics

3GB of RAM & 32GB of Internal Memory

Expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

5MP Front-facing Camera

13MP Rear Camera

2,950 mAh Capacity Battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Zinc-aluminium alloy Frame

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0 Port, FM Radio and GPS

Fingerprint Sensor

Nuu M3 Key Specs:

5.5-inch HD Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

Android 7.0 Nougat

Metal Body Design

Quad-core 1.3GHz & MediaTek MT6737 SoC

Mali T720 Graphics

16GB & 2GB RAM

Expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card slot

5MP Front-facing Camera

8MPRear Camera

3,200 mAh Capacity Battery

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0 Port, FM Radio and GPS

Nuu Q626 Key Specs:

5.0-inch HD IPS Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

MediaTek Quad-core Processor.

32GB Flash Memory & 2GB of RAM

Fingerprint Sensor

8MP Primary Camera

5MP Front Camera

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0 Port, FM Radio and GPS

Colors: Sapphire Blue and Jet Black

Nuu Q500 key specs:

5.0-inch HD Display

1280 x 720 pixel Resolution

MediaTek Processor

16GB Storage & 2GB RAM

8MP Primary Camera

5MP front Camera

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro-USB 2.0 Port, FM Radio and GPS

Colors: Matte Black and Silver

Speaking on this occasion, Michael Sit, Chairman of Nuu Mobile, said, “Globally, Nuu Mobile has gained the very high trust of its customers through its groundbreaking innovation and high-quality services. We believe in protecting our clients’ interests with extended warranties, timely updates and we are committed to delivering this,”.