Ulefone Armor 2 Rugged Phone Launched with IP68 Certification & 6GB RAM

Lesser known Chinese Manufacturer company Ulefone has recently introduced Ulefone T1 smartphone with a massive 6GB of RAM and is priced at $199.99 which is now available on banggood online shopping website. Now, this brand has extended its portfolio with a new device in the rugged phone category called as Ulefone Armor 2 which is the successor to the Ulefone Armor which was launched last year at a price tag of $149.99.



Now, the Ulefone Armor 2 is priced at Rs. 17679.32 (approx. $275.87 in the U.S) which is now available via TOMTOP shopping website. It will be available in Dark Grey and Golden color variants. On the front, the Armor 2 sports 5-inch FHD display which has a pixel density of 401ppi and is protecting the screen with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Besides, it would also come with an IP68 certification which has a waterproof technology and withstands 1.5-meter depth in water for an hour.

It is supercharged with a 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor coupled with a Mali T880 graphics and 6GB of RAM. There is a 64GB of internal memory which can further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The Armor 2 is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box and packed with a dual SIM support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and more.



For optics, this rugged phone bears a 16MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera can able to record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. To keep lighting, this phone is backed by a 4,700mAh capacity battery with Pump Express Plus 2.0 fast charging which is rated to hold power all the day without having power worries.

It has a fingerprint sensor embedded in a physical home button for unlocking a smartphone in 0.1 seconds, and it also has a barometer sensor which holds air pressure and altitude in real time. Also, the company unveiled the Ulefone S8 Pro smartphone which is now available on the different e-commerce sites such as Aliexpress & Gearbest which are offering the price tag of $79.99 and $96.84 respectively.