Ulefone S8 Pro Smartphone with 5.3″ HD Display & Dual Cameras Launched for $79.99

Chinese manufacture company Ulefone has launched a new device called as Ulefone S8 Pro. It is now available on the different e-commerce websites such as Aliexpress & Gearbest which are offering the price tag of $79.99 and $96.84 respectively. It will be available in Black and Golden color variants. Recently, the company has launched a device with massive 6GB of RAM which is named as Ulefone T1 and is priced at $299.99 which is now available on POMPMall and banggood websites.



Coming to the specifications of the device, The Ulefone S8 Pro sports a 5.3-inch display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass on top. It offers a 277ppi of pixel density which delivers sharp enough details and vibrant enough colors that are needed to form a true-to-life picture. Also, it has a 0.5mm bezel which gives immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, there is a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM, which will perfectly deal with currently heavy Android apps and games without sweating. It is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat OS which provides newest software experience. The S8 Pro supports a dedicated slot where you can insert two SIM and a microSD card slot.

This phone comes with a metal frame design with a steep curve on the edge of the rear side which would provide nice grip in the hands. It is powered by the 3,000mAh capacity battery which will allow you to enjoy your phone for a whole day. The Ulefone S8 Pro comes packed with a fingerprint sensor at the back which you can unlock the smartphone just one touch instead of remembering complicated passwords.



The main highlight of the device is that it offers a dual rear camera setup which includes a 13MP main camera and a 5MP RGB sensor with f/2.2 aperture and Dual LED flash, which work together and make pure, sharp and vibrant images with stunning bokeh effect. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture and selfie softlight for capture beautiful selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS navigation support.