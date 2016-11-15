Umi Launches Plus E Smartphone with Helio P20 SoC & 6GB

Umi Launched their new smartphone called Umi Plus E. In the recent days this brand has launched Umi Diamond, Umi Diamond X and Umi Plus with decent specifications at an affordable price. The Umi Plus E smartphone is the extreme version of Umi Plus smartphone, and it feels comfortable experience with its exceptionally slim and metal designed body that fit like a glove in one hand. It is the first smartphone from the company to offer MediaTek Helio P20 SoC and coupled with a massive 6GB of RAM that makes the phone more powerful which can be able to handle every extreme situation.



The phone comes with 5.5-inch Sharp LTPS full HD touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels that offers a pixel density of 401 PPI with 2.5D Arch glass covered on the top of it. It runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 with pre-loaded apps out of the box. Umi Plus E armed with a powerful 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz coupled with Mali T880 GPU and 6GB LPDDR4 RAM that ensure the fluency under heavy usages such as playing intense games and multi-tasking.

There is 64GB internal storage that helps the users to keep all their photos, videos, additional documents to store in one device and there is also an expandable microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB for that you need to use SIM 2 slot. On the rear there is 13-megapixel 5-element lens primary camera with Phase detection autofocus, Dual tone LED flash that can able to capture full HD video at 1080p resolution and it has a dual ISP processing for exceptional image quality. There is 5-megapixel Galaxy core front-facing camera for capturing perfect selfie pictures, and you can also make video calling to your friends and family members. The front camera can also record videos at 720p at 30 frames per second.

The Umi Plus E backed with a huge 4000 mAh Non-removable battery which supports fast charging that gives 13 to 15 days standby time, 15 hours of Gaming, 17 hours of video play, 121 hours music play, 48 hours talk time in 4G connectivity on a single charge. The physical home button of the phone is equipped with Fingerprint scanner to unlock the smartphone immediately after pressing gently on the sensor. The phone sports dual Hybrid SIM with 4G VoLTE network connectivity that supports download speed up to 300 Mbps and uploads speed up to 50 Mbps.

The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.1, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. The sensors of the phone include Gravity, Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Hall switch and Ambient light sensor. The pre-order of Umi Plus E will start on 23rd November 2016 at a price of $179.99 (Rs. 12,150 approx.), and the shipping will start from 10th of December 2016. What do you think about this phone? Let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android advises for more tech news.