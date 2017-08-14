Umidigi S2 Pro With 5.99″ FHD+ Display and Dual Sony Camera Announced, Coming This October

Many brands will be working on 18:9 aspect ratio devices which include Leagoo KIICAA S8, Uhans i8, iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, Zopo new phone, Elephone new model, LG V30, and Mi7, etc. Also, few of companies have already come with the 18:9 aspect ratio phones like LG Q6, LG G6, etc. Similarly, Samsung has launched Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus devices with 18.5:9 aspect ratio smartphones. However, the Little known Chinese handset maker Umidigi has now announced the new model with the 18:9 aspect ratio phone which will be called as Umidigi S2 Pro.



The full-screen display phones would be a trend in the mobile industry in coming years. It has been listed on their official website with full few set of specifications. The S2 Pro comes with a premium metal finish design and sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display which has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, it packs with a Corning Gorilla Glass edition which protects the device from minor falls & scratches. Also, it would offer NFC support and Wireless charger.

Another highlight of Umidigi S2 phone, it would offer a massive battery capacity that is 5,100mAh capacity with a quick charge support. Earlier, the company had offered the huge battery capacity to the Umidigi Z1 Pro device, which contains 4,000mAh battery. Also, the images are revealed that it would be equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It offers a dual 13MP + 5MP dual Sony camera which captures excellent background blur images and brings a clear focus to face.



The Umidigi S2 Pro is supercharged with a powerful Helio P25 2.6GHz processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. It supports a USB Type-C Port. The company has confirmed this device is coming this October. Recently, this brand has announced a new device named as Umidigi Crystal which is same like an MI Mix bezel-less design. It would offer 16GB & 64GB models and pricing starts from $99.99, which will go sale on August 15th.