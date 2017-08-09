Umidigi S2 Smartphone Leaked with 18:9 Aspect Ratio & 6,000mAh Battery

The Little known Chinese handset maker Umidigi would introduce its high-end devices with an affordable price segment. Recently, this brand has announced a new device named as Umidigi Crystal which is same like an MI Mix bezel-less design. It would offer 16GB & 64GB models and pricing starts from $99.99, which will go sale on August 15th. Also, the company has unveiled the plus variant of this device which is the flagship model and named as Umidigi Crystal Plus. It comes with a 128GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM which costs at $299.99.



Now, we have received another news regarding this brand would developing new terminal with the 18:9 aspect ratio phone which will be called as Umidigi S2. Many brands would be working on their device with full-screen resolution display which includes Leagoo KIICAA S8, Uhans i8, iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, Zopo new phone, Elephone new model, LG V30, and Mi7, etc. Few of companies have already come with the 18:9 aspect ratio phones like LG Q6, LG G6, etc.

The full-screen display phones would be a trend in the mobile industry in coming years. According to leaked images and specification in online, it suggests that it would come with a premium metal finish design and will have a 7.8mm thickness. It would come with a dual rear camera setup at the back. The S2 phone will sport a 5.99-inch FHD display and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Also, it would offer NFC support and Wireless charger.



Another highlight of Umidigi S2 phone, it would offer a massive battery capacity that is 6,000mAh capacity. Earlier, the company had offered the huge battery capacity to the Umidigi Z1 Pro device, which contains 4,000mAh battery. Also, the images are revealed that it would be equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back. As of now, there is no word on pricing & availability of the phone as we expect it to be unveiled in the month of October.