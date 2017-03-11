How to Unlock Secret Menu in Android Phone?

Want to unlock Android’s secret menu? Sounds interesting right?

Android is known for its customizable elements and one of such is the secret menu which allows users to tweak with the System UI Tuner which allows you to tweak the status bar, clock and app notification settings. These settings are mostly used by all the Android users and you would definitely like to tweak with some settings.

Note that this setting will be unlocked in the devices which has a minimum OS of Android Marshmallow. So, let’s check out on how you can unlock the System UI tuner in your Android phone.

Procedure to Unlock System UI Tuner:

++ Make sure that your device is on either Android Marshmallow or on Android Nougat from Settings > About Phone.

Swipe down from status bar for accessing the Quick settings panel and then long press on the Settings icon on the top right for few seconds till you get a haptic vibration. Post this you will see a toast message mentioning about successful addition of System UI Tuner to your settings.

++ Also, there is an option to enable the split-screen by swiping from the app overview icon.

++ Just in case if you want to disable the System UI Tuner, then Swipe down from status bar for accessing the Quick settings panel and then long press on the Settings icon on the top right for few seconds till you get a haptic vibration. A prompt will pop-up asking on whether “Remove system UI tuner from settings and stop using all of its features?”. Select “Remove” to disable the same.

++ Alternatively, you can also get into the System UI Tuner menu and tap on the 3 vertical dots on the upper right corner to select “Remove from Settings”.

Let us know in the comments section just in case if you need any more details about the same.