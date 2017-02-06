Unlocked Moto Z Smartphones Started Getting Android 7.0 Nougat Update in the U.S

The Moto Z and Moto Z Force are launched in the U.S by Verizon as Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force. These smartphones came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and the carrier had already released the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update. Talking about the unlocked Moto Z smartphones, the devices in the Europe and Asia had already received the Nougat update in the last month. Now almost a month later, the devices in the U.S started getting the same update. It seems that the company is giving preference to the Verizon branded variants than the unlocked variants.



In case, if you haven’t got the notification on your Moto Z smartphone, check for the OTA update from the ‘system updates’ section in the device settings (Go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates). The Android 7.0 Nougat update comes with the November 2016 security update, while Google had recently released the security updates for the month of February 2017. While the Moto Z smartphone is getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat is already available for few devices. On the other hand, the Google Pixel and Nexus devices are updated to the beta version of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

The Moto G4 devices have received the latest Android update even earlier to the Moto Z devices. While the Moto devices are known to receive the software updates earlier than the other devices, interestingly, the company had recently confirmed that the Moto E3 Power which came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow will not be able to receive the Nougat update. Coming to the OTA update for the Moto Z devices, the changelog mentions the device will be updated to Android 7.0 OS and will get the enhancements including new multitasking features and more efficient notification controls. It also brings improved data saver and battery features.

Apart from the regular tweaks and bug fixes, the company also included few updates for the Moto Mods. Now, the Moto Z is also an official Daydream compatible device and can be used with the Daydream VR headsets. Even the Verizon’s own Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force also got the Daydream compatibility earlier when received the Nougat update. The Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid smartphones are mentioned to receive the Nougat update in March. Lets us know if anyone of you got the Nougat OT update and share your experience in the comments section below.

