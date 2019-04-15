Upcoming Honor 20 Smartphone to go Official on May 21

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is getting ready to launch a new smartphone which will be the successor of the Honor 10 series. Honor has teased the launch of its upcoming Honor 20 series which is scheduled on May 21 in London. The teaser images released by the company has a small puzzle which has to be decoded to get the launch date. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the specs of the device nor the pricing which should be known when the new series is announced.

According to the earlier leaks, the Honor 20 series phones could include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite. The device could feature a quad rear camera setup as we have seen on the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro and furthermore the teaser image of the device is concentrated more on the number 4 which clearly indicates something regarding the number.

Furthermore, the teaser image also indicates that the upcoming handset will be focussing on the camera department since the image shows day and night conditions of the handset. It is obvious this handset will be getting the nightmare which is equipped with almost all the smartphones now but we are not sure the exact number pixels on the handset. As per assumption, it should be featuring a 48MP main camera sensor along with an ultra-wide camera and telephoto lens.

It should be powered with Kirin 980 chipset and also should be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system. There should be an in-display fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels along with an AMOLED screen. Well, we should be everything about the device when it gets official on the 21st of May. Are you excited to see the successor of the Honor 10 series? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.