Upcoming Oppo Reno Orange Variant Confirmed to Launch on May 30

Oppo is going to launch its Orange variant of Oppo Reno which the company has been teasing from few days. Now Oppo has officially confirmed that it will be going official on 10th May at an event in Hong Kong and the same has been announced on the companies Weibo page along with an image that shows the orange variant of the device. It comes with a glossy back with Orange paint job all around the device.

Oppo has not mentioned if this new color option will be Oppo Reno or the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition which we should be known soon. There is no information on the pricing of this new variant also as of now for which we should be waiting coupled more days. To remind you the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom variant comes with a big 6.6-inch display with AMOLED screens and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and on the other hand the Oppo Reno comes with a 6.4-inch display with same screes.

Both the device will be coming with an in-display fingerprint sensor and come without any notch on the front. Out of the box they come with Android 9 Pie operating system with ColourOS 6 on top. Furthermore, the device is powered with 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and the standard variant is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Reno 10x zoom and Standard variant with 3765mAh and 4065mAh batteries respectively which the support for Oppp’s fast charging technology.

The Reno 10X Zoom variant comes with 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor coupled with the 13MP periscope-style telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back and comes with the features like dual OIS and triple focus. The device also comes with 16 mm to 160 mm focal length which gives up to 10x lossless zoom. Well, are you planning to get this new colour variant from Oppo? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

