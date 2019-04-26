Upcoming Vivo Smartphone spotted on TENNA with 6.26” Display & 16MP Selfie Camera

Vivo is reportedly working on a budget-friendly device which has been spotted on TENNA certification website with the model number V1730GA. As of now, there is no official information from the company on the upcoming smartphone but it is expected to be launched in soon China. This upcoming device will sport 3D curved polycarbonate body with a glossy finish. Recently we have seen Vivo launching its his-end Vivo X27 Pro smartphone in China with a pop-up selfie camera also.

The Vivo V1730GA will be coming with the 6.26-inch IPS display with a Full HD+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolutions with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, there is an unknown octa-core SoC with a clocking speed of 1.95GHz which should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and it will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB of internal storage and might get a microSD card slot with a microSD card slot.

As per the listing, the device will be available in Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, and Matte Black color options and it will be coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie Operating system with FunTouch OS 9.0 operating system. The handset measures 154.81 × 75.03 × 7.89 mm and will be being 149 grams in weight. Furthermore, it is expected come with fast charging support on its 3180 mAh battery and will have the connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port.

From the image, we can find a fingerprint sensor on the rear and to enhance the security levels it should also have a face unlocking system also. The device will sport a 13MP main camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary camera and a LED flash on the rear while on the front it will come with a 16MP selfie sensor. The volume rockers along with the power button are placed on the right of the device. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.