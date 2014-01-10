Manual Update XPERIA P with Kit Kat 4.4.2 Android Firmware – Guide

For all those users who wanted to install the latest version of Kit Kat 4.4.2 Android OS in their XPERIA P can now easily install the same with the help of simple steps. Though, this update is not the official firmware released by SONY for its XPERIA P Android phone, you can make use of the custom ROM firmware which is good enough to install in the device. So before we proceed on to check on what are the instructions with which you can apply the update, you will have to follow the below mentioned steps.

Quick Pre Requisites:

It’s recommended to not to use the KIES for taking the backup as it may not help you restore the data. Manual backup will help you restore the data at any point of time.

SMS – Use “SMS Backup & Restore app”,

Contacts – Sync with the Gmail application,

Call Log –Call Log and Restore

Images, Songs, Videos, Files – Copy to internal / External SD Card,

APN and MMS Settings – Note down from the path “Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

Enable the USB Debugging from the path “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging”.

Minimum battery life should be 40% so as to ensure that the phone doesn’t get turned Off in the middle of update.

As this is the custom ROM firmware, you need to make sure that you have rooted the device. You can check on whether the device is rooted or not with the help of Root Checker app.

Root SONY Xperia P Android Phone on Any Firmware – Guide

Disclaimer: We should not be held responsible or liable in any manner for any damage caused to the device which is very unlikely if you follow the instructions carefully mentioned in this article.

Assuming that you are done with all the above mentioned list of quick pre requisites, you need to now proceed to the next step which will help you update the device with this Kit Kat 4.4.2 Android OS.

Procedure to Update XPERIA P with Kitkat 4.4.2 Android Firmware:

Download the below mentioned packages in your computer;

Android 4.4.2 Firmware

Google Apps

Once Downloaded, connect your XPERIA P with the help of original USB cable and place this zip files in the device. Disconnect the device so that it can be entered in the Recovery Mode from ROM Manager app.

In recovery mode, select options to clear and wipe the data present in your phone. In recovery mode, select “install zip from sd card” and then choose the zip file of KitKat 4.4.2 Android firmware and then the Google Apps Package which you have placed in your phone.

Once the firmware is updated, select “Go Back” and select “reboot system now”. The whole process of firmware update will take around 4 -5 minutes and in some cases it may take more time.

To check on whether the firmware is updated or not, head over to the path “Settings > About Phone” for checking the same where you will see the current firmware version as KitKat 4.4.2.

Note: If at all your XPERIA P gets in the boot loop sequence then you need to turn off the device and then reapply the update from the start. To turn off you can reinsert the battery or say you can long press the power button.

So there you go, you have now successfully applied the latest KitKat 4.4.2 Android OS in your XPERIA P which comes with advanced Jellybean features. Do let us know in the comments section just in case if you face any issues in the process of firmware update.