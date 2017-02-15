How to use Android Instant Apps on your smartphone

Back in Google I/O 2016, Google announced a very interesting new feature called the Instant apps. If you have no idea what instant apps are, it is a new feature which allows you to use an application without even installing it on your smartphone. Sounds interesting right? Well, with this feature, essentially you will be able to access a cloud-based version of the app on your smartphone. You don’t have to install the app from the Play store in order to use it.

The instant app feature can be extremely useful in many scenarios. Let’s say, for instance, you don’t have an app installed, and you are in need of using the app. With this feature, you don’t need to have the app installed on your smartphone, nor do you need to install just for the one given time for which you will be using it. You can simply use the instant app feature and get the job done and forget about that app. While the feature was announced back in May last year, it was still not available for most users until now. However, if you have been looking to install it and use the feature, we may have a good news for you.

It has been reported that Google is finally rolling out Instant apps now. But at this point in time, the app is made available to only a few users. It looks like few Nexus 6P and Pixel/XL users are now able to use this feature. Well, if you have been one of those lucky few users who are able to use the feature, then now let’s take a look at how you would be able to get access to this feature and use it. Follow the steps given below to know if your Android device has access to this new feature yet.

How to enable Instant Apps Feature on Android

The first step is to go to the settings menu on your smartphone. Once you are there, simply scroll down and tap Google under option called Personal Category. Now under the services category, tap Instant Apps. Toggle the options on. The Play terms and condition will pop up from where you can simply tap Yes to proceed.

If you have successfully followed through this part of the tutorial, you are nearly halfway there, and you are pretty much ready to get in and start using the instant apps. Follow through the next set of instructions to start using the Instant Apps.

On your Android smartphone, simply perform a Google search for one of the supported applications. From the search results, look for the result which is indicated with the word Instant. Once you find it, simply tap on it and open the app.

That’s it. Yes, that is it for using the instant apps. Do make a note that the supported apps are very less at this point in time. Hence this might not be the optimum solution for most cases. The list of apps which support Instant apps at this time are –

Wish

Viki

Buzzfeed

Periscope

Using an Instant app is just like using any app when you have downloaded it from the Play Store. You will be able to access all the features which the app has to offer, without having to give up on any feature or function. While using the app, you can see the notification of the same on the notification shade which shows that you are using an instant app. The same can be disabled as well, but it is there to show that you are using an instant app. From there, if you tap on App info, you also get an option to install the app from the Play Store.

To sum it all up, the process seems to be quite easy, and the integration is very seamless as well. As mentioned earlier, the feature is not available for everyone yet and you might have to for some time until you get to use the feature. We have no word from Google as well on the same, and hence it looks like the official rollout will have to wait longer. Having said that, this could potentially be one of the best features that Google has ever made available since it will be very handy for most users. Let us know what do you think about this and would you be interested in using this feature if you get access to this.