Verizon Sending Free Daydream View VR Headsets to Pixel Customers

Instead of the Nexus devices, last year Google came up with the new Pixel smartphones which are designed and marketed by Google. Unlike the Nexus series, there will be no logo of the manufacturer of the device. As far as the Nexus smartphones are considered, Google makes a deal to promote to Nexus branded devices that are designed and manufactured by the other brands. However, Google will be offering at least two years of the latest Android software updates. Talking about the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, both the devices are well received in the market, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall due to explosions helped too. Recently, the company officials also mentioned the demand for the Pixel smartphone had exceeded their expectations. In the U.S, Verizon is the exclusive carrier partner for the Google Pixel smartphones.



It has received more than estimated orders and now the company is facing issues to ship the devices. In the meantime, Verizon decided to give free Google Daydream View VR Headset for everyone who ordered the device and are affected by the shipment delays. The shipment delays of the Pixel smartphones have been there for almost two months. While the production issues are yet to be solved, in the meantime, the $79 worth Daydream View VR Headset might make the unhappy customers feel happy. Apart from the Pixel devices, only the Moto Z smartphones are compatible with the Google Daydream View VR Headset. The alternatives for the Verizon branded Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are the unlocked versions which are also currently listed as out of stock.

There are also rumors that the Google had stopped the production of the Pixel smartphones, but later the company clarified by alleging them as baseless rumors. While the popularity of the device in the market is good for the company, the lacks of inventory after three months after the launch makes the people choosing alternative devices. In the next couple of months, we will see the new flagships launches from all the major brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung. LG has officially confirmed to launch the LG G6 smartphone on February 26th, and Sony will also unveil its flagship smartphone at the MWC 2017 event. Samsung had somehow skipped launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone at the MWC; the rumors suggest the company to unveil the device at an exclusive event that will be held in April ending. Stay tuned on AndroidAdvices for more details!

