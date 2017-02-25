Verizon starts rolling out Android 7.0 OTA update to Motorola DROID Turbo 2

The Motorola DROID Turbo 2 users on Verizon get good news as their device is getting updated with Android Nougat 7.0 via OTA (over the air) with the software version 25.11.10. This is the time of the year where all the supported devices start getting their update and Verizon is doing the same. Once the update starts hitting your device, make sure the handset is at least 50 percent charged, and all the important data is backed up.

If you have not yet received the update, you can manually check for the update by going to the settings of the device and selecting the about phone option. Download the update initially, and then it has to be installed. Try and download the update when you are connected to Wi-Fi instead of doing it on data. This update will bring the multitasking window feature that will let its user access two different applications at once.

It also brings customization option to the quick settings and the latest Emoji from Unicode 9.0 will also be available. The update will also bring enhanced Doze feature that will optimize the battery and give longer life. There is also the Close All feature that has been added which will close the active app with just one tap.

Coming to the specifications of the Motorola DROID Turbo 2, it comes with 5.4-inch Quad HD AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 810 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The device comes with a 21MP camera on the rear with dual tone LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. It comes with a 3760mAh battery on the back that supports TurboPower charging and also wireless charging. It will be available in 32GB as well as 64GB variants.

Did you get the Android Nougat 7.0 update on your device? Do comment in the section below to know more and also if you have more queries on the same.

Source