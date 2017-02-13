Verizon Unveils New Unlimited Plan with HD Streaming for $80

The Verizon Wireless came back to offer a new unlimited plan for smartphones and tablets. It will be available starting today and costs $80 per month for one line, and the customers with four lines will get the same unlimited plan for $45 per month per line. Recently, the same company made big changes by saying that most people don’t really need unlimited plans. A few weeks back, the company started offering a 5GB monthly data plan for $55. While it didn’t attract many customers, another Wireless Carrier, Sprint came with its own unlimited plan for just $50 but only for a limited time.



Under this unlimited plan, the largest U.S based wireless carrier, Verizon offers unlimited talk and text not only for U.S but also includes Mexico and Canada. Coming to the data, the users gets 4G LTE speeds upto 22GB and will be later decreased to 3G speeds. Apart from this, the plan also offers unlimited Mobile Hotspot data, where the first 10GB comes at 4G LTE speeds and will be later limited to 3G speeds. The unlimited plan also comes with unlimited video streaming when connected to the Verizon network. Under Roaming, the company offers 500MB daily data and unlimited text and calls in Canda and Mexico.

Commenting on the announcement, Ronan Dunne, president, Verizon Wireless, said,

“We’ve built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake. Everything we’ve done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we’ve built it for the future, not just for today. We also fundamentally want you to have more choice. We’re not limiting you to a single plan. If you don’t need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you.”

However, there is no clear information whether the unlimited calls include both the cellular and landline calls or not. More details will be known once it is made available for the users later today. This plan is mainly targetted towards the power users who consume lots of data, and the $80 might look huge for others. This is the reason, the company continues to offer S, M, and L plans to their Wireless consumers. Even the recently announced 5GB plan will be available to users. The company also mentioned prioritizing usage behind the other customers in the event of network congestion, which means the user using data beyond the 22GB needs during heavy traffic.

Even the user can add connected devices like smartwatches (LG Watch Sport, Verizon Wear24, and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier) and GizmoPal for just an additional fee of $5 per month. After Fran Shammo, Verizon CFO’s comments on the unlimited plans, it’s good to see Verizon took back its words to offer a true unlimited plan.