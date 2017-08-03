Vernee Thor Plus Smartphone pre-sales started for $139.99

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vernee has been introduced affordable smartphones in the category of Apollo series, Thor Series and Mars Series. Now, the company has added another phone to its portfolio called as Vernee Thor Plus and is started pre-sales from 1st August and ends on August 30th. It is priced at $139.99 on Gearbest and 173.13 Euros on the igogo website. It will be available in Gold and Black color variants.



This phone would pack a 5.5-inch display which delivers rich detail images even in the brightest conditions. Under the hood is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor hooked by a Mali T720 graphics and 3GB of RAM, which would provide seamless multitasking performance when you run high demand games. It is equipped with an Android 7.0 which is Nougat.

There is a 16GB of flash memory which can further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The Thor Plus smartphone supports dual SIM dual standby and is accompanied by 4G LTE network. The main highlight of the smartphone as it comes with a non-removable 6,200mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver all the day power without having any charging issues.



For photography, this phone rocks 13MP primary camera & has an 8MP secondary camera. It can record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. It is packed with a fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button for unlocking the smartphone and also provides other security features. Sensors on the smartphone include Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Light Sensor, Hall Sensor and Touch Sensor.

The Thor Plus smartphone comes with a full metal body design which measures 153 x 76.7 x 8.7 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 188 grams. It also comes with multi language support which you send messages to your friend in your convenient language. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS with A-GPS navigation support, and more.