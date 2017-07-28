Krypton 22+

Videocon Krypton 22+ smartphone launched with VoWiFi Feature and MirVision Technology

Videocon Mobiles are going to expanding their Krypton series of the lineup with the Krypton 22+ smart phone which has launched in India for a price tag of 7,200INR. It is the successor of the Krypton 22 device which was launched in May 2017 with a price tag of Rs.7,200. This phone comes with a stunning design and is further added by the 2.5D curved glass protection which makes more comfortable in hand.

It has VoWiFi feature which allows call transfer support between Wi-Fi and LTE which gives uninterrupted voice calls without having a signal problem. Also, it supports IR Blaster which can control TVs, DVDs, set-up boxes, stereo sound and air conditioners. A 5.0-inch FWVGA IPS screen with MiraVision which delivers images with a bright & sharp colors and better viewing angles. It is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Krypton 22+ phone features a 1.1GHz MT6737 quad core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which will give a smooth performance when you run multiple apps at the same time. It’s also worth mentioning that the smartphone is fitted with a 2450mAh Battery which is rated to deliver 8 hours of talk time and 6 days of standby time. Sensors on the smartphone include P-sensor, G-sensor, and L-Sensor. There is a 16GB of flash memory, and it also supports 64GB expandable memory.

When it comes to connectivity, this phone offers a 4G LTE network and dual-SIM support, along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS with A-GPS support. The Krypton 22+ smartphone packs with an 8MP autofocus primary camera with dual-tone LED flash and has a 5MP secondary camera with self LED flash. The other camera features include Panorama, Smile shot, Face Detection, HDR gesture capture and Face Beauty.

