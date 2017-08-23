Videocon Metal Pro 2 with 13 MP Camera and 2,000mAh Battery launched For Rs. 6999

Indian smartphone consumer electronics giant Videocon has recently launched Krypton 22+ in India at a price tag of Rs. 7.200 which is the successor of the Krypton 22 was launched back in May this year. Now, this brand has unveiled another device in the Metal series phone called as Videocon Metal Pro 2 and is priced at Rs. 6,999. It is the budget-friendly smartphone from the company and will be available for sales by the end of this month via multi-brand retailer stores across the country.



Also, this company has given the launch offers such as 100-day replacement warranty for this device if any damages, providing the one-year subscription of Eros Now for free whoever buy this phone and finally it grants the paid version of Gameloft games for free. This phone will be available in Grey and Gold color variants. The main highlight of the phone is the camera that offers a 13MP primary camera and in the front, it gives 3.2MP selfie sensor.

It has a CNC alloyed metal back design which gives an extremely premium look when you hold a device. It sports a 5.0-inch large 720p display which offers a pixel density of 294ppi and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor packed with a Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which delivers flawless performance while running more apps simultaneously.



There is a 16GB of inbuilt memory which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. This phone is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It supports a dual SIM dual standby and offers 4G LTE network. It has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Metal Pro 2 phone is measured by 145.2 x 72.6 x 8.4 mm in dimensions and unknown weight. It kept powered by 2,000mAh capacity battery.

Commenting on the launch, Akshay Dhoot, the CEO of Videocon Mobiles, said, “At Videocon, we are committed towards meaningful innovations that delight our consumers, and the new Metal Pro 2 is an outcome of our aspirations. Metal Pro 2 is a slim and stunning device, which has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the users who always look for classy, yet technically advanced smartphones,”