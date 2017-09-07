Vivo V7 Plus Smartphone with 5.99 HD+ Display & 24MP Moonlight Selfie camera Launched

Chinese handset maker Vivo has recently released a selfie centric phone in the part of Y-series named as Vivo Y69 and is priced at Rs. 14,990. However, this brand has launched the new smartphone in the V-series named as Vivo V7 Plus, which is the successor of the Vivo V5 Plus which was launched earlier this year, and the company is skipping the Vivo V6 Plus smartphone. It is priced at Rs. 21,990 which is exclusively available via Flipkart. This phone will be available in Matte Black and Champagne Gold color variants.



The Vivo V7 Plus smartphone sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display with 84.4% screen to body ratio and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It comes with an unibody design with dual U-Type (Faux antenna) lines and curved design which makes comfortable grip in your hand. Under the hood, it comes powered by 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, which gives excellent multitasking experience. There is a 64GB of internal memory which also further expandable via microSD card slot.



For selfie, this phone is packed with a 24MP moonlight selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft LED front flash. At the back, it offered a 16MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF quick focus and used the optimized algorithm, which helps to capture all your precious moments in your life. This phone is backed by a 3225mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver more than a day of normal usage. It comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor embedded at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone.



The Vivo V7 Plus smartphone is powered by a Funtouch OS 3.2 OS which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. It supports a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. This phone comes with AK4376A Hifi audio chip that provides great audio experience to the consumer. It is measured by 155.87 x 75.74 x 7.7 mm and comes with a 160 grams of weight. sensors on the smartphone include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, e-compass, and a Gyroscope.



To Recall, the Vivo V5 Plus phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD screen and is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 octa-core 2.0GHz processor along with Adreno 506 Graphics and 4GB of RAM. There is a 64GB of internal memory and is enclosed with a dual front camera setup at the front which includes 20MP + 8MP sensor and has a 16MP primary camera. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow powered phone comes with a 3055mah capacity battery and is priced at Rs. 27,980 at the time of launch and is now available for just 22,990 INR.