Vivo V7 Plus Smartphone To Launch on September 7th

Chinese handset maker Vivo is working on a new smartphone Vivo XPlay a.k.a Vivo X20 as we have been hearing a leaks & rumors regarding this phone. Also, the company is developing another selfie centric phone in the part of Y-series named as Vivo Y69 which has been leaked on the Facebook page with few images and specifications. However, this brand is planning to unveil a new device which was posted a teaser image one week ago. Now, it has been confirmed the device name & launching date.



It is called as Vivo V7 Plus which is the successor of the Vivo V5 Plus which was launched earlier this year, and the company is skipping the Vivo V6 Plus smartphone. This phone is planning to launch on September 7th, which has been confirmed by the brand on social media. The Vivo V7 Plus phone would come with a unibody metal design body which has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. As we are expecting that, this phone would offer bezeless display and packed with an 18:9 aspect ratio like LG G6, Q6, and Micromax Canvas Infinity.

As of now, we don’t have any further information regarding hardware specifications, but the teaser image is confirming that it would be selfie-centric smartphone like previous models Vivo V5, V5 Plus, V5s. Like its predecessor Vivo V5 Plus, this phone would also be expected to be sporting a dual camera setup. It would feature a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED touch screen which will be a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Also, it would pack with a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with a 6GB of RAM & 128GB internal memory.

To Recall, the Vivo V5 Plus phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD screen and is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 octa-core 2.0GHz processor along with Adreno 506 Graphics and 4GB of RAM. There is a 64GB of internal memory and is enclosed with a dual front camera setup at the front which includes 20MP + 8MP sensor and has a 16MP primary camera. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow powered phone comes with a 3055mah capacity battery and is priced at Rs. 27,980 at the time of launch and is now available for just 22,990 INR.