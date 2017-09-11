Vivo X20 Smartphone To Launch on September 21st

From the past couple of months, We have been hearing several leaks & rumors regarding smartphones coming with the fingerprint sensor embedded in the display. Earlier, we have seen several reports about Galaxy S8 could bring the fingerprint sensor built in the screen, but it didn’t happen. It will now be expected that the Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8 smartphones will come with same technology. Also, we have seen few leaks about Vivo is also working on the same technology which is fingerprint sensor embedded in the display.



We have expected that Vivo could bring the fingerprint sensor in the screen on their Vivo X9s and X9s Plus phones, but it didn’t happen. Now, Vivo is working on a new device in the X-series line up which would be named as Vivo X20, which is going to launch on September 21st and officially confirmed on Weibo microblogging website. Earlier, the Vivo X20 device has been reported on the China Radio Regulation or Wireless Authority with a model numbers of Vivo X20 and Vivo X20A which might be launched as the standard variants such as Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus.



Now, we are expecting that these devices will come with fingerprint technology embedded in the display. However, it has not been revealed any hardware specifications of the same models except model numbers. Recently, Vivo has launched the X9s and X9s Plus smartphones in China and pricing of the smartphones are 2698 Yuan (approx $395 / Rs. 25,700) and 2998 Yuan (approx $440 / Rs. 28,500). These both devices are upgraded variants of the Vivo X9 & X9 Plus that were launched in November 2016.





The Vivo X9s & X9s plus were their first smartphones to run on Android 7.0 which is Nougat, but still which come with a Fun Touch 3.1 UI. The Vivo X9s smartphone sports 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, while the X9s plus device packs with a 5.85-inch FHD AMOLED Screen. The X9s plus phone is fueled by 4015mAh battery while the X9s come with a slightly smaller battery capacity that is 3,320mAh. The X9s plus is powered by Snapdragon 653 chipset, while the X9s packed with a Snapdragon 652 SoC.