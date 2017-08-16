News

Vivo Y69 Smartphone Leaked with 16MP Front-Facing Camera & 3GB of RAM

Chinese handset Maker Vivo has been releasing budget-friendly phones in the affordable price bracket. Recently, we have covered a story regarding an upcoming Vivo XPlay 7 a.k.a Vivo X20 phone with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen which has been leaked online and will be going to launch very soon. However, the company is working on another device on the part of the selfie-centric category which would be named as Vivo Y69. It has been leaked with a full set of specifications and few images on the Facebook page.

According to leaked specifications, the Vivo Y69 phone specifications are identical to the Vivo Y67 which was launched last year apart from RAM size and Software. It sports a 16MP selfie camera and 13MP rear-facing camera. It flaunts a 5.5-inch HD display which has a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and would offer a 267ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor coupled with ARM Mali T860 graphics.

Besides, there is a 32GB of flash memory packed with 3GB of RAM, while Vivo Y67 phone had same memory but carried with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, this phone supports an external memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The Y69 phone would be powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat OS while Y67 came with a Marshmallow OS. For photography, It bears a 16MP selfie camera and has a 13MP rear-facing camera.

It would also be a dual SIM phone which is accompanied by a 4G LTE network. Other connectivity options include 2.4G/5G wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, GPS and OTG support. This phone is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery with 5V/2A fast charging support and is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. As of now, the Facebook page hasn’t revealed pricing & availability of the upcoming phone. Last year, this brand launched its selfie centric phone in China, which is Vivo Y67 at a price tag of 1798 Yuan and available in Rose Gold and Champagne color variants.

