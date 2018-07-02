Vivo Z1i Announced with Snapdragon 636 & Dual rear cameras

Vivo Z1i is a new smartphone that has been announced in China. This is the cheaper version of the Vivo Z1 and the device will be available in Black and Gold color variants. The handset is available for order via Vivo online store and is priced at 1898 Yuan (US $ 285) from 7th of July. The smartphone will come with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with Funtouch OS 4.0 on top.

The Vivo Z1i will come with 6.26-inch FHD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with a notch and under the hood there is a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 509 GPU. On the rear, there is a 13MP primary camera with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2MP camera. For selfies, Vivo has provided a 16MP camera. There is a 3260mAh battery and also has a fingerprint sensor.

Earlier: Vivo Z1i has surfaced online which will be the upgraded version of the Vivo Z1 that was announced last month in China. This new device is expected to be priced at 1998 Yuan (approx US$ 302) and rumored to be announced in July. This new version of the Vivo Z1 will feature almost similar features like its sibling but with few changes in the specs sheet. The Vivo Z1 came in Blue, Black, and Red color variants and was priced at 1798 Yuan (approx US$ 280).

Coming to the specs sheet, the Vivo Z1i will feature a 6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display while its sibling also had the same 6.26” FHD+ display. The handset will run on Android 8.1 Oreo Operating system with Funtouch OS 4.0 on top. Under the hood, this new device is powered with 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm SoC with Adreno 509 GPU while the Z1 was powered with an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm processor (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) coupled with Adreno 512 GPU.

The RAM memory on both the handsets is 4GB and the internal storage on Z1i is 128GB which can be further extended up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Although there is a microSD card slot, it in a hybrid slot which also is used to insert secondary nano-SIM card. There is a 13MP rear-facing camera and a secondary 2MP camera on the rear with LED flash which will be accompanied with a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Vivo has also included a fingerprint sensor on this smartphone to increase the security levels and has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS and few more. There is also a 3180mAh battery to power this big device. Do you have plans of getting this device? For more details about the handset, we need to wait for few more days. Until then stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section if you have more queries.