Vivo Z3x Launched with 4GB RAM & 16MP Selfie Camera

Vivo has launched a new device in the Z-series called the Vivo Z3x. This new device has been launched in China and gets included in the Z-series. Last year, Vivo launched its Vivo Z1 smartphone which was the first smartphone in the Z series and the newly launched Z3x and Z1 smartphones have the same design along with the hardware apart from the front camera. The new device comes with a curved glossy finish polycarbonate body in Purple color with a gradient finish.

The Vivo Z3x comes with a waterdrop notch display and sports a 6.26-inch screen with FHD+ resolutions giving an aspect ratio of 19:9. To power the handset there is a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512GPU and Kryo 260 CPU. There is 4GB of RAM on the device along with 64GB of internal storage which can be extended further up to a maximum of 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the back, there is a 13MP main camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture which will be accompanied with a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front we can find a 24MP sensor with is the main change from its sibling Z1 smartphone. It also get a few AI features like auto scene detection within the camera application itself and will also be supporting facial unlocking. The device will come out of the box with Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9.0 on top.

To power the Vivo Z3x there is a 3260mAh battery but nothing is know if it is going to come with any fast charging technology support as of now. Furthermore, the device has dedicated gaming mode which will enhance the performance of the phone for a lag-free gaming experience. The device comes with a voice assistant called Jovi AI and has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port.

The handset has the power button and volume rockers placed on the right of the device and it measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm while weighing at 149.3 grams. The Vivo Z3x is priced at CNY 1198 (USD 180) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and is going for pre-orders already daw ill be on sale from 1st May. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.