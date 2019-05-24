Vivo Z5x Announced with 6.53” Punch-hole Display & 5000mAh Battery

Today in China, Vivo has introduced a new Z-series smartphone called Vivo Z5x and is also the first device from the company that comes with a punch-hole display. The handset comes with a polycarbonate body with a glossy finish and will be available on Blue, Black and Grey color options. The handset is priced at CNY 1398 (approx USD 200) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB are priced at CNY 1498 and CNY 1698. The top end 8GB RAM along with 128GB of storage can be bought for CNY 1998.

Talking about the smartphone, it will be coming with a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution giving 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Since there isn’t much bezels and a minimum chin at the bottom along with the punch hole display factor gives the handset 90.77 percent screen-to body ratio. The device is powered with a 5000 mAh battery on the back with the support for 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.

Furthermore, the new device is going to be equipped with a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC featuring the Kryo 360 CPU and Adreno 616 GPU. The handset will come with Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the companies own FunTouch OS 9 on top. The device measures just 8.85 mm thick wake the camera cut-out on the top left measures 4.59 mm in diameter. It offers features like in-house Multi-Turbo mode that includes AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo and more.

For optics, Vivo has included a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and should also be coming with AI features. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and MicroUSB 2.0 port. The device will be going for pre-orders starting tomorrow and will be available for sale from 1st June. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.