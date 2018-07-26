VLC Blacklists New Huawei phones on Google Play Store to combat negative reviews

Huawei is one of the biggest smartphone makers in the industry is now blacklisted by VLC from the Google Play store. Many users are unable to download the open source VLC media player on their Huawei smartphone and also an announcement was made by the developers of the VLC about the same. They also mention that the users are disappointed and gave an one-star rating for the application and they have taken this step to combat the negative reviews.

The users have been facing issue with the VLC player on the Huawei phone wherein the app stops playing in the background automatically once the screensaver or the lack screen starts. This due to Huawei’s aggressive app management which the new EMUI has that will die once the device is put in sleep mode which affects VLC’s background audio plackback feature.

Generally, the Huawei users can disable the battery optimization and make the app work properly on their smartphone but, most of the users are not aware of it and they have been giving a poor rating to the app on Google play which has forced VLC to blacklist Huawei phones. The specifically blacklisted devices are Huawei P8, P10 and P20 and users are blaming the app for the bad performance on the phone unknowingly.

The users can still use this app by downloading the app from the VLC website. The Huawei Honor smartphones are not under this list as they can still download the application directly from the App Store. Well we think that Huawei should be whistles the apps that already have good reputation. What are your views on this? Do you use a Huawei smartphone? It will be interesting to see how Huawei reacts to this. Did you face any issues? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

