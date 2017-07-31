VOTO Mobiles Set to Enter into the Indian Markets Very Soon

VOTO Mobiles on Monday announced its foray into the Indian market which is their first operating market. It is a Hong Kong based company and is backed by Chinese manufacturers Xunrui Communications which is working for several global smartphone brands and provides to their R&D and product design requirement. It was founded in 2007 which is a sub-brand of Xunrui communications.



This brand has started the introduction of feature phone in China in the telecommunication and consumer electronics business. It is entering into the Indian smartphone market to launch its smartphones all over across India and intends to gain in its first three months of a period around 400 hundred of operations. Also, the company is expecting in its three months of a period more than a 3,000 million growth in revenue.

Sayantan Dey, Business Head, Overseas, Voto Mobiles said that “Our vision is to revolutionize the Indian smartphone market with our affordable, simple yet feature-rich smart devices. Xunrui’s more than a decade’s experience of catering to the needs of global mobile brands will help Voto to establish itself as a favorite brand for the Indian audience.”



VOTO Mobiles have been launched a feature phone in China called as VOTO V66 which is the three anti-elderly mobile phone and is available in Black and Army Green color variants. It is priced at 89 Yuan and has a 2.4-inch display and 3,000mAh capacity battery. Also, this company has introduced few smartphones such as VOTO GT8, GT17, GT13 and XPlay 5 and pricing of the devices are 499 Yuan, 398 Yuan, 599 Yuan and 579 Yuan respectively.

“India is in a sweet spot in regards to long term economic growth prospects. With right policies and reform, the durable consumer market in the field of technology is poised for robust growth. This is a good time to enter the India market, and we foresee huge growth opportunities going forward” said, Director, New Market Development & Huang Hai Yan, Director-International Business Voto Mobile, Subhash Agarwal.