WhatsApp messages and media backed up to Google Drive are not encrypted

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app which has recently promoted to offer end-to-end encryption but an Android user discovered that it isn’t true. WhatsApp users can store all the data on the Google Drive apart from the one time 15GB storage on the Google drive allowed for each individual. Last month, WhatsApp also confirmed that the messages backed up to Google drive are not protected by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp has seen many changes or we can call many updates from the time Facebook has take-over it and now we get to know that our backed up WhatsApp data is not safe yet. This also implies for Apple’s iCloud storage as the data is not encrypted with Apple also. Well, what are your views on the same? Will you still backup all your media and messages to the Google Drive? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Earlier: There are a lot of applications available on the Google Play Store that allows you to share documents, but this feature is still unavailable in the most popular instant messaging application, i.e., WhatsApp. Today, the company has released a latest official update for WhatsApp that allows you to share more than just images, videos and voice messages. Now, you can also share documents via your favorite instant messaging app.

The company has rolled out the latest update for its users but this APK is not available to download from Official WhatsApp website or Google Play Store, and it will take quite some time to reach to you. If you are eager to try out this new feature of WhatsApp, we have a verified APK for you that you can download and install manually. The latest version of the app is 2.12.493 that is way ahead of the version 2.12.453 that is found on the official WhatsApp website.

After installing the update on your device, head over to WhatsApp chats and open a conversation, tap on the attachments and you’ll find a new option, i.e., Document. Once you tap on the document option, it will show the list of documents available on your smartphone that you can share with the contacts. The latest WhatsApp currently supports the sharing of PDF files and does not support the exchange of other formats like MS Word, Spreadsheets and many more.

It will be interesting to see the support for the other file formats as well as Google Drive integration where you can share documents on your Google account in the future updates. With the latest update, the video option has also been removed and cannot be found. The new update of WhatsApp is currently available only for Android users, and there is no information when it will support for other platforms like iOS and Windows Phones. The company has also announced that WhatsApp will no longer support Nokia Symbian device, BlackBerry, Windows 7.1 and older Android 2.1 or 2.2 OS based smartphones.

