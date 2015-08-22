Guide

Why & How to Downgrade from Marshmallow 6.0 to Lollipop 5.1.1 in Nexus 5/ 6/ 9 – Guide

Marshmallow 6.0 is interesting and for all those users who have already updated Marshmallow 6.0 Android OS in their devices may just want to know on how they can roll back to the official Lollipop 5.1 Android OS. So let’s check out in the due course of this article which will not just tell you the reasons on why to downgrade but also we will guide you on how to roll back to the latest version of Lollipop OS.

Why Downgrade from Marshmallow 6.0?
While there are numerous reasons on why you need to downgrade from the current beta version of Marshmallow 6.0, there are no radically and mind blowing feature for which you may want to keep Marshmallow OS in your Nexus device unless you are a developer. Let’s check out some meaningful reasons for downgrade.

WIFI Mac Issue: In the latest Beta 3 release of Marshmallow 6.0, WIFI MAC address changes upon after every reboot.
Battery Drain and Heating Issue: Battery in Nexus 9 drains no less than water. For us in Marshmallow the device started heating which led to faster battery drain than in normal condition.
Force Close Issue: Even though it was a clean install, apps like twitter and Google Play Services are giving force close issues.

Pre Requisites before Downgrading from Marshmallow:

  • Make sure that you take a backup of all the data in your device as updating the device firmware will wipe your phone completely. With the help of below apps/ tips you can backup data present in your device.

    • SMS – SMS Backup & Restore
    Call Log – Call Log Backup and Restore
    Photos, Music and Videos – Take manual backup in your computer,
    App Data – App history can be found in Google Play Store but the downloaded data in your apps will be lost and will have to be downloaded.
    Battery left in your device should be a more than 50%. Make sure that ADB is properly configured in your computer. Without this it’s not possible to perform this downgrade.

    Let’s proceed to the next step we have mentioned steps to downgrade the OS in your device.

    Guide to Downgrade to Lollipop 5.1 from Marshmallow 6.0:

  • Download Lollipop 5.1 OS from the below mentioned link for your appropriate device.

    • Nexus 5
    Nexus 6
    Nexus 9 WiFi | Nexus 9 LTE

  • Once downloaded, extract the folder on Desktop.

    • Hammerhead

  • Open the folder to extract the zip file as shown in the screen capture below.

    • Extract Files here

  • Now, in your Windows computer press Shift + Right Click to select the “open Command Prompt here” as shown in the below screen grab.

    • Command Prompt

  • Once done, turn Off your Nexus device so that it can be entered in the bootloader mode. Press Volume Down + Power Button in your Nexus device to enter the same.
  • Connect your device to computer with original USB cable and execute the below commands one after other to downgrade the device to Lollipop OS.

    • fastboot flash recovery recovery.img
    fastboot flash boot boot.img
    fastboot flash cache cache.img
    fastboot flash userdata userdata.img
    fastboot flash system system.img

    Please note that post executing all the above commands, it will take around 3 -4 minutes for rebooting the device and show the language preference. It may even take longer time sometimes.

    Do share your experience in the comments section as we will be more than happy to listen back from you.

    4 Comments

    1. Jimmy Morgan

      January 23, 2017 at 4:55 am

      Sorry, I didn’t say. I am using Android 6.0.
      Techno W3 and Huawei GR5 and BLU Dash M2

      Reply

    2. Jimmy Morgan

      January 23, 2017 at 4:52 am

      What I find increasingly impossible to tolerate, is the screen you have while you are on a call.
      The placement of the speaker, mute, hold etc near the top of the screen allows for my ear to inadvertently switch between calls, put calls on hold or speaker. Is there any way to move those controls back to the bottom of the screen a la Android 5,or 4?
      Others have expressed similar frustrations.
      Please reply…
      Thanks

      Reply

    3. alex

      January 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Thank you to finally getting somewhere with this.
      I spend quite of bit of hours researching and sending the phone to several services since april when it crushed and no one seems to know how to fixed.
      I try your reset, but it does not work. In my opinion my phone as well several others have been lost due to a poor programming. Unfortunately is our loss of hard earned money went to waste .
      I had since go back to a old lg nexus 4 that is working fine.
      best of the best to you guys.
      Alex

      Reply

    4. Tanmoy

      October 31, 2015 at 9:42 am

      I have a Karbonn Sparkle V, android one device. I have upgraded to Marshmallow. But it create many problem. I want to downgrade to kitkat. Please show me the path

      Reply

