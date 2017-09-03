Wiko Unveils View, View XL & View Prime Smartphones with Android 7.1 Nougat

French based handset maker Wiko has presented a bunch of smartphone at an ongoing IFA 2017 event in Berlin which are named as Wiko View, View XL and View Prime. These three devices are offered with a border less design of 18:9 aspect ratio like a Mi Mix and LG G6 and Q6 phones. Samsung also launched frameless design of smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. All three devices would be available in beige, blue, black and red color variants and are powered by an Android 7.1 Nougat.

Also, all these devices packed with same Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and supporting the Dual SIM phone. It has 4G LTE cat.4 network. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and more. These three devices are supporting an external memory card up to 128GB via microSD card slot. All devices are powered by a finger print sensor embedded at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone.

Wiko View:

This phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ immersive screen of 1440 x 720 pixels and is offering an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it comes packed with 1.4GHz quad-core processor coupled with Adreno 308 graphics paired with 3GB of RAM. There are available in two storage options such as 16GB & 32GB of internal memory options. It is backed by a 2,900mAh capacity battery and is measured by a 151.5 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 160 grams.



This phone offers a 16MP front-facing camera with selfie flash and has a 13MP (or 52MP in Super Pixel mode) primary camera. It is priced at 179.99 euros for the 16GB model and 199.99 euros for the 32GB variant. Both models would start shipments from this month onwards.

Wiko View XL:

The Wiko View XL phone is having a slightly larger screen of 5.99-inch HD+ immersive screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and is offering a 268ppi of pixel density. It is enclosed quad-core 1.4GHz processor coupled with Adreno 308 graphics and 3GB of RAM. It houses a 32GB of flash memory and is measured by a 158.1 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 171 grams.



For photography, this phone is also offering same seasons on the Wiko View phone which we have mentioned above. This phone is fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which provides long lasting battery juice. It is expected the price of 229.99 Euros which would be available from October month onwards.

Wiko View Prime:

This phone is offering a dual front camera setup which contains 20MP monochrome sensor plus 8MP selfie sensor with 120-degree wide angle lens and has a 16MP ( or 64MP Super Pixel mode) rear-facing camera. It sports the same screen resolution on the Wiko View smartphone that is a 5.7-inch HD+ immersive screen and has 268ppi of pixel density and has 2.5D curved glass on top it.



It is supercharged with a quad-core 1.4GHz processor coupled with Adreno 308 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It comes packed with a 64GB of internal memory and is offering device measurements are 152.3 x 72.8 x 8.3 mm and 162 grams of weight. It has suggested the retail price of 269.99 Euros, which also available from October month onwards.

Wiko Tommy 2 Plus:

This smartphone was released this summer and is now brought to showcased at the IFA 2017. It flaunts 5.5-inch HD display with capacitive touch screen and 16M colors. It comes packed with the same chipset which we have seen in the above devices that is of Snapdragon 425 quad-core 1.4GHz processor supporting Adreno 308 graphics.



There is a 16GB of internal memory packed with 1GB of RAM, which also increases the memory in further up to 128GB via microSD card slot. This phone enclosed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. Regarding the camera, this phone sports a 13MP primary camera and has a 5MP selfie camera. This phone is offering a price of 149.99 Euros which is available for buying from this month onwards.