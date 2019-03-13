Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Teaser Reveals Snapdragon 855 Chipset

Black Shark 2 is gaming phone from Xiaomi has been in leaks a few days but according to a new teaser posted on the companies official Weibo account, the upcoming device is confirmed to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The handset will be launched on March 18th in Beijing, China and nothing else has been officially confirmed yet although we have all the information of the handset.

The Xiaomi Balck Shark is confirmed to come with a new Liquid Cool 3.0 technology and a recent AnTuTu listing of the same also revealed that the device has scored 3,59,972. The device is expected to feature a Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU as per the benchmarking app and it will be running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box with Joy UI on top.

This smartphone will be featuring a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 Pixels) resolution display. The listing also revealed that the device will be available in 8GB / 128GB of storage option, although we can expect more storage variants with different pricing. From the Weibo post, it also confirmed that the device phone will be featuring the new AI game engine for the global launch. It will be interesting to know how Xiaomi will be pricing this device. Looks like the handset will support dual VoLTE connectivity and will come with cooling technology that can keep the device cool.

This new Black Shark 2 might also feature a big battery with fast charging support and it will be the successor of the Black Shark Helo smartphone that came into the market with 6.01-inch AMOLED display and was powered with 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Did you use the initial Black Shark device? Are you a gamer and waiting for this upcoming smartphone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.