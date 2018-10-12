Xiaomi’s Black Shark Gaming Phone International Launch hinted online

Xiaomi’s Black Shark was initially launched in the month of April earlier this year and now the global variant is touted to be launching soon. According to the global Black Shark website, the device will be available in other markets also very soon but no date has been mentioned as of now. A few weeks back, there was news about a new Black Shark device was in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which could be the successor of the Black Shark.

Black Shark was the first gaming smartphone to come with Snapdragon 845 chipset and also comes with a liquid cooling system that will be resting the heat of the device while playing games. The device was also known for being on top of AnTuTu list from the past few weeks for its high score. Coming to the specs of the handset, the Black Shark comes with a big 5.99-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolutions and 18:9 aspect ratio that also supports DCI-P3. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On, the camera front, there is a 12MP main sensor while there is a 20MP secondary camera on the rear. On the front, we can also find a 20MP selfie shooter for high-end video calling. There is also a big 4000 mAh battery on the back to power this powerful gaming device. We can find a fingerprint sensor on the front to enhance the security levels of the device. There are also many sensors that are required for the automation of the handset while playing the games.

The Black Shark official website has quoted “Shark Approaching” and “Unleashing Soon” on their teased which is clearly indicating a global launch for this device. The handset will be available on Black, Grey and also in Royal Blue color variant but nothing about pricing is mentioned as of now. Will you be getting this gaming device? Are you a gamer? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.