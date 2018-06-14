Xiaomi Black Shark Smartphone to go on sale starting tomorrow in Royal Blue colour

Well, Xiaomi has now decided to bring its gaming smartphone into the market and as the result, the companies Black Shark smartphone will go for sale in China tomorrow. Earlier the Black Shark was released on 13th of April and was available in Dark nights and Black ash color variants. This new color option will only be available in 8GB + 128GB storage option and is priced at 3499 Yuan which is 500 Yuan more than the 6GB + 64GB variant which was released earlier.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which can optimize more than 500 games and is also integrated with a liquid cooling system with integrated metal welding solution that provides heat dissipation area of 6000 square mm which increasing the CPU cooling efficiency of the device by 20 times. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and also has an aesthetic design on the back cover along with a logo, giving it an elegant look.

As we know playing games on the smartphones will take a toll on the battery, the company has provides the handset with 4000mAh battery which also supports Quick charge 3.0 fast charging technology. There is 12MP + 20MP camera setup on the rear and a 20MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. To enhance the security, there is also a fingerprint sensor on the front. The device will run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and has all the sensors required for automation of the smartphone.

Are you planning to get this device in Royal Blue? You need to hurry up as we know the stock won't last for long. The handset will go for sale at 10 AM in China tomorrow along with Mi 8 SE sale.

