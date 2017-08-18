News

Xiaomi is Developing a new Terminal with a Model Number MDG2, Could be Mi A1

Xiaomi is developing a new terminal based on three-sided bezel-less screen phone called as Mi Mix 2, which has been posted Philippe Starck on his Facebook page regarding this news. It is the successor of the Mi Mix smartphone which was released in China last year. Also, leaks are suggesting that this new phone would bring to Indian market while its predecessor wasn’t brought to India. However, this brand is working on another device in China which is called as Xiaomi Mi A1.

This mobile phone would have a model number MDG2 which has been confirmed by the official website via the rfexposure page. This phone would be designed to meet applicable safety requirements. Also, this page has suggested that it would follow the highest SAR values are 1.75 W/Kg of Head and 0.760 W/Kg (max distance 5mm) of Body. To make sure, this phone is working on mid-range specifications and would offer a competitive price segment.

Last month, Xiaomi MDG2 model number was approved by the FCC certification and would be unveiled in China very soon. We don’t have any hardware specifications as of now apart from battery information which is having a 3,000mAh capacity battery. Earlier, we have seen several leaks regarding this model number about it was a Mi 5X device but this phone was not carried this model number.

Further details about this phone, we have to wait for official launch which would be happening in very soon. This company is also planning to introduce budget-friendly phones on August 21, which are called as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5A. While Mi Mix 2 bezel less phone, it would be expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.
