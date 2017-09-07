Xiaomi MCT3B Model with 5″ HD Display & 3GB of RAM Certified By TENAA

Xiaomi has recently exposed the Mi A1 Android One smartphone in India at a price of 14,999, which is the budget level dual rear camera smartphone from the company. Now, this brand is working on a new device with entry-level specifications and has been spotted on TENAA with a model number of Xiaomi MCT3B. This model will be available in Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Grey, and Silver color variants.



As per as the listing posted key specifications, this model would sport a 5-inch 720p display and gives a 294ppi of pixel density and is powered by an Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS. It would be enclosed with an unknown quad-core 1.4GHz processor packed with 3GB of RAM. There would be a 32GB of internal memory which also has an option for expanding memory in further via microSD card slot.

The new device would be fueled by 3,000mAh capacity battery and has a 140.44 x 70.14 x 8.35 mm in dimensions which would sport 137 grams of weight. For optics, this new model rocks a 13MP main camera and offers a 5MP secondary camera. It will be a dual SIM dual standby and carried by a 4G LTE network. The other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port and more.

As of now, the listing mentioned only the key specifications, but not revealed the exact device name and when will be going to launch this device officially. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display, an octa-core processor, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 64GB internal storage, 4GB of RAM, dual 12MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 3,080mAh battery, Dual SIM phone and 4G LTE network.