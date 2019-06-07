Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Listed Online with SD855 SoC Before the Official Launch

Xiaomi has scheduled an event on 12th of June to launch its Mi 9T smartphone officially. According to a few rumors, the Redmi K20 that is launched in China will be launched across the global markets as Mi 9T. We have also already seen a few unboxing videos of this upcoming device and it has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Earlier we also had leaked about Xiaomi working on the device codenamed as Raphael that is powered with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Well, as per the listing, the Mi 9T Pro would be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie Operating system with own UI on top and will also be sporting 8GB of RAM. The device has scored 3452 on single while multi-core test results gave 10,363. The device will also be coming with a notches display with a pop-up selfie camera and should be available in multiple storage and color options.

The recently launched Redmi K20 Pro came with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and offers a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio. The handset also supports 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is a 4000mAh battery on the back with the support of 27W fast charging to power the device. It also comes with a dedicated DAC and offers Hi-Fi audio output. The device has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.

There is also a 20MP selfie camera and the device comes with an 8 layer Graphite Heat Sink that dissipates heats better. The handset is available in Flame Red, Carbon Fiber Black and Glacier Blue color options. We need to wait for few more days to get all the details about the Mi 9T smartphone which is scheduled to be launched on 12th of June. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

