Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased with Notch-less Full-Screen Display

Not very long ago, we have seen Redmi launching its Redmi K20 flagship series smartphones in China and few rumors suggested that the Redmi K20 along with Redmi K20 Pro could be launched as Mi9T and Mi 9T Pro in Russia. The new teaser image of the upcoming Mi 9T has come up on Twitter and the device will be the successor of the Mi 9 that was launched a few months back. The teaser also reveals a full-screen display with no notch on the front and also a triple rear camera set up on the back.

According to the latest teaser, it is clear that this device is from the Mi 9 series and not related to the Redmi K20 series since the triple camera set on the upcoming smartphone is placed towards the corner instead of the middle like we have seen on Redmi K20 series. Along with the teaser image, Xiaomi has also used a hashtag- “PopUpInStyle” which clearly indicates a pop-up selfie camera for the handset.

From the image, we can see that the smartphone will be coming with a gradient color but there is no information on the material used on the rear. It is going to come with the latest Android 9 Pie out of the box with MIUI on top. The tweet also saying its users to guess what would the letter T stand for. Nothing else about the handset is been mentioned yet and we might see more and more leaks in the upcoming days.

The upcoming handset will be added to the Mi 9 series and could be launched in next month although nothing has been mentioned officially. What do you think about this upcoming device from Xiaomi? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more similar news and updates.