Xiaomi Mi A1 Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras Launched For Rs. 14,999

Earlier, this model has been spotted on Geekbench marking site and confirmed by the official website via the rfexposure page with a model number of MDG2. Last month, Xiaomi MDG2 model number was approved by the FCC certification. However, this brand has launched the dual rear camera phone in China which is called as Xiaomi Mi A1. It comes with a full metal body design with rounded back edges which gives comfortable grip when you hold a device. This phone has a slim profile body of 7mm thickness and is weighing around 168 grams.



The Xiaomi Mi A1 phone packed with an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor which is a clocking speed of 2.02GHz along with Adreno 506 graphics. This phone is coupled with a 4GB of RAM, which is sporting a 64GB of internal storage. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection from smudges, scratches, and minor drops.



The main highlight of the smartphone that it comes with a dual rear camera sensor which contains 12MP wide-angle lens plus 12MP telephoto camera lens, which make to click perfect shots. The dual rear camera setup is similar to iPhone 7 Plus smartphone. At the front, there is a 5MP front-facing camera for capturing great selfies that you can share with your friends on social media platforms. This phone is also incorporated with the Dirac HD sound algorithm, which gives natural sound experience. It is backed by a 3080mAh high capacity battery, which gives a battery juice more than a day of normal usage.



This phone is packed with a Fingerprint sensor for unlocking a smartphone. It will be available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color options. This phone is an Android One smartphone and created by Xiaomi and is powered by Google. Xiaomi is the fastest growing company in India in recent times which has been sold 25 million devices in India from 3 years from its launch. The Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone is priced at 14,999 for the 64GB model. It will be going to sale exclusively on Flipkart.



Earlier, we have reported that Xiaomi is developing a new terminal based on three-sided bezel-less screen phone called as Mi Mix 2, which has been posted Philippe Starck on his Facebook page regarding this news. Recently, the company has confirmed to launch this device on September 11th. It is the successor of the Mi Mix smartphone which was released in China last year. Also, leaks are suggesting that this new phone would bring to Indian market while its predecessor wasn’t brought to India.