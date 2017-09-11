Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with 5.99″ Border-less Display & Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched

Finally, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone has unveiled at an event operated in Beijing, China, which is the successor of the Xiaomi Mi Mix phone was launched last year. It comes with a ceramic body with 7-series aluminum frame, and four sided curved design which produces not only comfortable grip in your hand and also returns durable. Like Mi Mix, this phone houses a fingerprint sensor which has located at the back side for unlocking a device, the volume rockers and power button placed at the right edge of the apparatus.



The Mi Mix 2 smartphone sports a single rear camera which contains a 12MP sensor with Sony IMX386, 1.25um pixel, and 4-axis OIS, which is the same sensor we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi Max 2 smartphone. On the front, it rocks a 5.99-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio which is the 12% smaller than its predecessor of the 6.4-inch screen. Also, it takes 93% of the total front exterior of the device, and just below the screen, it has given the 5MP front-facing camera just like Mi Mix and Doogee Mix. This phone is equipped with a 3400mAh capacity battery.

It features a sound controlled speaker and an ultrasonic proximity sensor located above the display. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 540 graphics and 6GB of RAM, which would deliver great multitasking experience when you run heavy loaded games and applications. There are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options which might not be supported the external memory. It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE connectivity.

Unlike the Mi Mix, this smartphone has removed 3.5mm stereo jack on the Mi Mix 2 phone. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more. The Mi Mix 2 smartphone is priced at 3299 Yuan for 64GB + 6GB RAM model, 3599 Yuan for 128GB + 6GB RAM variant and 3999 Yuan for the 256GB + 6GB RAM option. Also, this phone is providing the special edition of the device which is in White color option which is priced at 4699 Yuan for 128GB + 8GB RAM model.