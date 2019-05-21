Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G to go on sale in Spain & Italy starting from May 23

Xiaomi has announced that it is going to make it Mi Mix 3 5G smartphone available for purchase from May 23 for two new European markets: Spain and Italy, making it the first 5G smartphone for the two countries. This announcement has come from the head of Xiaomi in Western EU, Wen Ou on Twitter. This bezel-less flagship model has been listed on Xiaomi’s Italy website for 699 Euros. The device was announced at the MWC 2019 held earlier this year and is priced at 599 Euros in Spain.

Well, talking about the specs of this flagship smartphone, it is similar to its Mi Mix 3 4G variant except for the chipset and the modem used. The 5G variant comes powered with the latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset from Qualcomm with 5G model while the standard variant was powered with Snapdragon 845 processor. The battery has also got a bump from 3200mAh to 3800mAh that comes with fast charging technology up to 18W with the support for Quick Charge 4+ and also supports Wireless charging up to 10W.

The Mi Mix 3 5G variant will be coming with a 6.39-inch notches display with can be sliced down to see the dual front cameras with one 24MP camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary depth sensor. There is also 12MP + 12MP camera set up on the rear with Dual Pixel PDAF, 4-axis OIS, LED flash and more capable of recording 2160p videos at 30 and 60 fps. The device will be available in 10GB RAM option along with 64GB as well as 128GB of storage.

There isn’t an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device but the fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear. It comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system based on MIUI 10 and should be getting further updates when available. Since Vodafone has announced its 5G rollout in summer, Italy will also get it from TIM and Vodafone somewhere around July. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.