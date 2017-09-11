Xiaomi Mi Note 3 with Snapdragon 660 SoC & Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Today, the Chinese handset maker launched the Mi Note 3 smartphone in China along with Mi Mix 2 phone. It is the successor of the Mi Note 2 smartphone which was released last year along with Mi Mix device. Interestingly, the Mi Note 3 smartphone is calling to be a larger Mi 6 smartphone which was launched in 5 months ago. It is the high-end device, while the Mi Mix 2 bezel-less smartphone would be the flagship phone. This Mi Note 3 smartphone packed with dual rear cameras while Mi Mix 2 supporting a single rear camera.



The Mi Mix 2 & Mi Note 3 phones packed a different SoCs while its predecessors were equipped with same chipsets of Snapdragon 821. Talk about specifications, the Mi Note 3 sports a 5.5-inch FHD display, while the Mi 6 came with 5.15 screen and its predecessor packed with a 5.7-inch FHD resolution display. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 64-bit Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor which clocks at 2.2GHz paired with Adreno 512 graphics, which would offer the same chipset on upcoming Vivo X20 phone.



This phone would available in three options such as 64GB + 4GB RAM, 64GB + 6GB RAM and 128GB + 6GB RAM models. Interestingly, this also won’t come with a 3.5mm audio jack just like Mi Mix 2 flagship phone. The another noticeable thing on this phone which includes a dual rear camera setup as supports a 12MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP RGB sensor which is the same structure we have seen in the device like Mi 6, Mi A1 and Mi 5X. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie sensor which is the same sensor we have seen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A smartphone.



It is a dual SIM phone supporting a 4G LTE network and as well offers a Bluetooth 5G technology. The other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, No 3.5mm audio jack, GPS navigation support, Type-C port and more. This phone is backed by a 3,500mAh capacity battery, which gives long hours of battery juice. It will be available in Black and Blue color options. It is offering a price tag of 2499 for 6GB RAM + 64GB model and costs at 2899 for 6GB + 128GB variant, which both devices would get the black color model. Also, the company is providing another device just the little higher price of 2999 Yuan for the 128GB + 6GB RAM model, would provide a Blue color option.