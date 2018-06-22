Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Press Release Surfaces online, will feature AI Face Unlock

After the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone, now official images of Mi Pad 4 from Xiaomi surfaces online in China. The handset is set to be introduced on 25th of June along with Redmi 6 Pro. The company already confirmed 8-inch display on the device and now it also confirmed that the Mi Pad 4 will be featuring AI Face unlock. The handset is rumored to be priced at 1499 Yuan in China (approx US$ 230) for the 4GB RAM variant while the bigger 6GB RAM variant could be priced at 1999 Yuan (approx US$ 307).

The tablet will feature 16:10 aspect ratio on its 8-inch screen although earlier news suggested it to be 18:9. Under the hood, there will be an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. This tablet will be available in 4GB + 64 GB storage option as well as 6GB + 128 GB. Out of the box, this device will be featuring Android 8.1 Oreo with the companies own MIUI on top.

On the camera front, there is a 13MP camera sensor on the rear with an f/2 aperture size and it will be accompanied with a 5MP camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture while the sensor used here is Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. The tablet will feature a big 6000mAh battery on the rear and will also support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11.ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.0 and many more. There is a Type-C USB port and nothing is mentioned if it will be featuring fast charging technology.

Well, we need to wait for few more days for the company to officially announce this tablet into the market, where we will get the exact pricing of the device and also about the global availability. Are you interested in getting this Tablet? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

