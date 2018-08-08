Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone leaks completely in couple of videos

Not long ago we, we have seen Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 getting certified by FCC and then it was followed by image leaks which also revealed the specifications and pricing of the handset. Now the latest video renders shows everything about the phone. The first video reveals almost everything about the device as it an unboxing video while the second video shows the device running the AnTuTu benchmark. Now we are waiting for the launch date as well as the pricing of the smartphone to be revealed.

In the above video, we can see the retail box of the smartphone which also reveals most of the specifications, except for the display size. It will be coming with a 4000mAh battery and will come with a 20MP selfie camera with IR face unlocked. Under the hood, it will be powered with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor with a liquid cooling system and for all the details can be found in the video.

Earlier: Last week we have seen Xiaomi’s upcoming Pocophone F1 smartphone getting certified by FCC and now the images of this device have surfaced online revealing specs and pricing of the same. The handset is rumored to be priced at 1999,00 Romanian Leu (approx US$497) and is expected to be going official in the coming weeks. Nothing is known about the global rollout and pricing as of now. Few reports also suggest that the Pocophone F1 is the Mi 8 from Xiaomi which should be known very soon.

Well, from all the leaks and rumors, the device is expected to be sporting a 5.99-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will also come with a Notch which has become a new trend. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It will be coming with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with MIUI 9.0 on top and will be getting further Android 9.0 Pie also.

The onboard storage is either 64GB or 128GB which could be extended further via microSD card. There is a 12MP + 5MP camera set up on the rear with dual LED flash and it will be accompanied with 20MP selfie camera with LED flash. There will be a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels and it will be powered by a 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. The device will also support 4G VoLTE connectivity and has USB Type-C port along with Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, AGPS and few more.

The smartphone will also support Hybrid Dual SIM cards and will also have all the sensors that are required for the automation of the handset. All these specs should be taken with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the company yet. We need to wait a few more days until the device gets officially unveiled. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source