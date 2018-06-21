Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With 5.84-inch FHD+ Display in official press renders

Xiaomi is all ready to introduce its upcoming Redmi 6 Pro smartphone on 25th of June and has revealed many of the images of this device in its teaser. Few other sources have shared unboxing images along with some confirmed specifications of the handset. The successor of Note 5 Pro is expected to come in Red, Rose Gold, Gold, Blue and Black color variants and might be priced at 999 Yuan (approx $ 156) in China.

The Redmi 6 Pro will come with 5.84-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, there will be a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU and the device will be available in 3GB and 32GB storage option as well as 4GB and 64GB which could be extended further up to a maximum of 256GB via microSD card slot.

The handset supports dual SIM connectivity while supporting nano + nano + microSD card. On the camera front, there will be a 12MP rear-facing camera with LED flash featuring a Sony IMX486 sensor, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture size and it will be accompanied with a secondary rear camera of 5MP with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Interestingly there is an Infrared sensor on the device along with a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. There is a 4000mAh battery provided on the handset which is expected to come with fast charging feature. Nothing about the Global launch is known yet but is expected to happen soon after 25th of June which is the initial launch scheduled in China.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro weighs 149.33 x 71. 68 x 8.75 mm and weighs 178 grams. It will support 4G VoLTE connectivity and has other connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS and few other connectivity options. The official pricing is not yet mentioned yet, for which we need to wait few more days. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates and do comment in the section below if you have more queries.

