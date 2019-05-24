Xiaomi Redmi 7A Announced with Android 9 Pie & 4000mAh Battery

Redmi has announced it Redmi 7A smartphone which is the successor of the Redmi 6A launched last year. This budget-friendly smartphone was certified last week and it has been unveiled today in China. The handset will be coming in Matte Black and Morning Blue color options but the pricing of the device has not been mentioned which we should be known on May 28th along with the pricing of Redmi’s upcoming K20 smartphone.

This device is P2i coated making it splash resistant that comes with a polycarbonate body. The smartphone also has a dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slot. Furthermore, the smartphone also comes with a Family guardian app with SOS Emergency Help option which also limits kid’s access to a few websites, location reminder when they enter the school area and few more. Apart from these, there is also a minimalist mode that lets elderly people used the phone easily by simplified MIUI features.

Talking about the specs of the handset, the Redmi 7A will be coming 5.45-inch IPS LCD HD display that has a resolution of 18:9. To power the device there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB or 3GB of RAM. It will be available in 16GB as well as 32GB of storage options that could be extended further up to a maximum of 256GB via microSD card slot. It measures 146.30 mm × 70.41 mm × 9.55 mm and weighs 150 grams.

The Redmi 7A comes with Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box, with MIUI 10 on top and has a single 13MP main camera with LED flash along with a 5MP camera for selfies. To power the device there is a 4000mAh battery which can be charged using a micro USB cable. Are you planning to get this new device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Via