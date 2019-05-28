Xiaomi Redmi 7A Launched in China with Snapdragon 439 Chipset & 4000mAh Battery

We have seen Redmi teasing its Redmi 7A smartphone recently and now the device has been launched officially. This entry-level device will be the successor of the Redmi 6A smartphone that was launched last year. The handset comes with a polycarbonate body with curved edges and rounded corners and we can also a bump on the rear camera. The handset is priced at CNY 549 (approx USD 80) for the 16GB storage option while the 32GB variant is priced at CNY 599 (approx USD 87).

Talking about the specs of the smartphone, it comes with a 5.45-inch IPS display with HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports only 10W power input via micro USB port 2.0 port. Under the hood, the handset is powered with a 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM options. The onboard storage on the device is 16GB and 32GB which can be extended further with a microSD card slot.

Out of the box, it will come with Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. For cameras, Redmi has provided the device with a 13MP sensor on the rear with LED flash and has a 5MP sensor on the front. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and more. From the image, we can see the volume rockers are placed on the right along with power button.

The handset measures 146.30 x 70.41 x 9.55 mm and weighs 165 grams. There are other sensor on the device which are required for automation of the smartphone. Well, the handset will be avail in 3GB RAM variant also which is priced at CNY 799 (approx USD 115) and will be going for sale from June 6th in China. It will be available in Black and Blue colour options and nothing is known about the global availability as of now. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.